Indonesia c.bank sees rupiah at 13,800-14,100/dollar for 2018 and 2019

JAKARTA, May 31 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s central bank expects the rupiah’s exchange rate to average in a range of 13,800 to 14,100 per dollar for all of 2018 and 2019, its new governor Perry Warjiyo said on Thursday.

He made the comment during a parliamentary hearing for preliminary talks on the 2019 state budget.

So far in 2018, the rupiah’s average exchange rate has been 13,713 to the dollar, according to Bank Indonesia (BI) data.

The rupiah at 0825 GMT Thursday was trading at 13,880 per dollar, bouncing 0.76 percent from Wednesday’s closing level.

BI raised its benchmark interest rate for the second time in two weeks on Wednesday.

Warjiyo did not explain his forecast for the rupiah, but reiterated that BI’s priority in the near term is to stabilise the exchange rate. (Reporting by Maikel Jefriando; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Richard Borsuk)