UPDATE 1-Indonesia c.bank urges firms to increase forex hedging to help stabilise rupiah

JAKARTA, April 25 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s central bank is urging companies to hedge their foreign exchange needs beyond the minimum regulated requirement, as policy makers attempt to temper dollar demand in the wake of the rupiah currency slumping to two-year lows. Nanang Hendarsah, a senior BI official, said that hedging schemes will help foster stability in the currency market.

“Even though BI will continue to maintain stability of the currency, we need the support of many parties to maintain this through hedging schemes,” Hendarsah told Reuters on Wednesday.

The rupiah was up a touch in early deals on Wednesday, trading at 13,873 after hitting 13,899 a day earlier, its weakest level since January 2016.

Bank Indonesia Governor Agus Martowardojo on Tuesday said the central bank had been intervening with “quite a sizeable amount” to defend the rupiah and will continue to stabilise the currency.

Companies are currently required to hedge a minimum 25 percent of their liabilities in foreign currency 3-6 months before they come due under a regulation issued by the BI in 2014.

Hendarsah said most companies have complied with that regulation, but have not gone beyond the minimum requirement. However, around 10 banks have improved their hedging products to include more types of derivative they previously did not sell, including forex call spread options, interest rate swap and cross currency swap, he said.

If many customers hedge their transactions, banks will have more head room to manage their future forex liquidity, Hendarsah added.

The dollar has rallied through much of the past week as concerns over the U.S.-China trade dispute receded, allowing the U.S. currency to take advantage of a surge in Treasury yields led by the 10-year paper going over 3 percent for the first time in four years.

Separately, the Financial Services Authority (OJK) - Indonesia’s banking regulator - on Wednesday revised a set of rules on prudential measures for banks when selling structured products.

The OJK removed a requirement for bank customers to provide a 10 percent cash collateral of the notional value of the transaction when selling a combined derivatives under certain conditions.

“With the OJK regulation revision, because it removed the cash collateral requireent, it will make (hedging) cheaper,” Hendarsah said.

BI has previously said domestic dollar demand usually rises near the end of the second quarter when many companies pay their offshore debts and transfer dividends abroad. (Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)