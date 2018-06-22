FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 22, 2018 / 4:36 AM / in an hour

Indonesia court sentences Islamic State-linked cleric to death

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, June 22 (Reuters) - An Indonesian court on Friday sentenced to death an Islamic State-linked cleric for masterminding from his jail cell a string of deadly militant attacks across the world’s largest Muslim-majority country.

Aman Abdurrahman, 46, is considered the ideological leader of Jemaah Ansharut Daulah (JAD) - a loose grouping of Islamic State sympathizers in Indonesia.

“The court sentences the defendant to death,” said the judge, Ahmad Zaini, adding that Abdurrahman had been proved guilty of “carrying out terrorism”. (Reporting by Agustinus Beo Da Costa; Writing by Kanupriya Kapoor; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

