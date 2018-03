Indonesia's Sinar Mas to invest in startups with Yahoo Japan

(Adds comments from Sinar Mas official)

March 22 (Reuters) -

* INDONESIA’S SINAR MAS TO PARTNER WITH YAHOO JAPAN AND SOUTHEAST ASIAN VENTURE CAPITAL FIRM EAST VENTURES TO RAISE $150 MILLION THIS YEAR, TARGETING STARTUPS - STATEMENT

* SINAR MAS WILL INVEST THROUGH ITS VC COMPANY, SMDV, AND SET UP A NEW COMPANY CALLED EV GROWTH - STATEMENT

* SINGAPORE-LISTED SINAR MAS GROUP, WHICH IS OWNED BY AN INDONESIAN FAMILY, AIMS TO FOCUS 2018 INVESTMENTS IN INFRASTRUCTURE, MINING, AND DIGITAL BUSINESS, SAID MANAGING DIRECTOR GANDI SULISTIYANTO

* ITS TELCO SUBSIDIARY, PT SMARTFREN TELECOM, IS IN TALKS WITH “SOME TELECOM PLAYERS” TO CONSOLIDATE ITS BUSINESS, SAID SULISTIYANTO

* HE SAID ASIA RESOURCE MINERALS, PART OF SINAR MAS GROUP, IS IN THE PROCESS OF RESTRUCTURING ITS BONDS Further company coverage: (Reporting By Cindy Silviana)