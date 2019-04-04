Indonesia sees 6 pct increase in 2019 palm output, coffee and cocoa up slightly

JAKARTA, April 4 (Reuters) -

* Indonesia’s Agriculture Ministry estimated palm oil output in 2019 to rise to 42.87 million tonnes, compared to 2018 output of 40.57 million tonnes, ministry data showed on Thursday.

* Indonesia’s coffee output in 2019 is estimated at 729,074 tonnes, slightly higher than 2018’s production of 722,461 tonnes

* Cocoa beans output this year is seen at 596,477 tonnes, edging higher from 593,833 tonnes in 2018, the ministry data showed

* The country’s white sugar production is estimated at 2.45 million tonnes this year versus 2018 output at 2.17 million tonnes

* Meanwhile, Indonesia’s rubber output is estimated at 3.88 million tonnes in 2019, up from 3.77 million tonnes last year (Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe; editing by Christian Schmollinger)