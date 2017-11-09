Indonesia, South Korea sign MOU on light rail project- minister

JAKARTA, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Indonesia and South Korea have signed a provisional agreement to develop a light rail transit (LRT) system in the Southeast Asian country, Industry Minister Airlangga Hartarto said on Thursday.

South Korea’s Yonhap news agency said the project in Jakarta was part of a series of memorandums of understanding (MOU) worth up to $1.9 billion due to be signed.

“This has already been signed,” Hartarto told reporters, when asked about the MOU. South Korean President Moon Jae-in is visiting Indonesia and is due to sign a number of agreements on transport as well as power and housing. (Reporting by Cindy Silviana; Writing by Ed Davies; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)