Indonesia's Sriwijaya cancels plan to lease 2 Boeing 737 MAX jets

JAKARTA March 29 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s Sriwijaya Air, which is operated by flag carrier Garuda Indonesia, has cancelled a plan to lease two Boeing Co 737 MAX jets, a spokesman said on Friday.

“Due to the Ethiopian crash, the company felt it had to cancel the plan,” Sriwijaya Air spokesman Adi Willi Hanhari Haloho told Reuters, referring to the Ethiopian Airlines crash of a Boeing 737 MAX 8 that killed 157 people earlier this month.

That accident came five months after a Lion Air 737 MAX 8 crashed off Indonesia, killing 189.

Haloho declined to name who the lessor for the Boeing jets was.