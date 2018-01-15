FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 15, 2018 / 7:05 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Indonesia stock exchange floor collapse not caused by a bomb - police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Jan 15 (Reuters) - A mezzanine floor that collapsed and injured at least a dozen people in the Indonesia Stock Exchange building on Monday was not caused by a bomb, a police official said.

“We can confirm that this was not because of a bomb,” national police spokesman Setyo Wasisto told reporters.

The building is one of a two-tower complex which was targeted in a car bombing by Islamist militants in September 2000. (Reporting by Agustinus Beo Da Costa; Writing by Kanupriya Kapoor; editing by Nick Macfie)

