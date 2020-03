JAKARTA, March 2 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s stock exchange said on Monday it is suspending short-selling by removing all stocks from a list in which the activity is allowed, until further notice.

Indonesia’s stock market fell 7.3% last week, its biggest weekly drop since August 2013, as fears about the spread of the coronavirus outside China hit global financial markets.

The stock index rose 0.5% as of 0342 GMT on Monday. (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)