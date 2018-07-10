India's Hermes Distillery to invest $125 mln in sugar mill, biogas plant in Indonesia

JAKARTA, July 10 (Reuters) -

* India’s Hermes Distillery Pvt Ltd is planning to invest $125 million in a sugar mill and a biogas power plant in Maluku province in Indonesia, said Parekat Vynat Shivanand, a director at local unit PT Hermes Sugar Indonesia.

* The planned mill will have a crushing capacity of 10,000 tonnes of cane per day and plans to start operation in 2021.

* The sugar mill and power plant will be located near a 25,000-hectare sugarcane plantation. (Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe, Writing by Fransiska Nangoy, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)