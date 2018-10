JAKARTA, Oct 24 (Reuters) -

* Indonesia expects nine new sugar mills to start operation in 2020, Agriculture Minister official Syukur Iwantoro told reporters on Wednesday.

* Each mill will have crushing capacity of 10,000 tonnes of cane per day, Iwantoro said.

* New mills will be located in South Sumatra and East Java, among other places. (Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe Editing by David Goodman)