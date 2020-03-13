Indonesia has issued permits for extra 550,000 T raw sugar imports -official

JAKARTA, March 13 (Reuters) - The Indonesian government has issued additional import permits for 550,000 tonnes of raw sugar for household consumption, Musdhalifah Machmud, a senior official at the Coordinating Ministry for Economic Affairs said on Friday.

The new permits followed 438,802 tonnes of sugar imports allowance announced earlier this month, as the government sought to control sugar prices at home. (Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe; writing by Fransiska Nangoy; editing by Jason Neely)