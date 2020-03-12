Indonesia issues raw sugar imports for 1.44 mln T for industry in H1 -assoc

JAKARTA, March 12 (Reuters) -

* The Indonesian government has issued import permits for 1.44 million tonnes of raw sugar for industrial use for the first half of 2020, said the chairman of refiners group Indonesia Refined Sugar Association

* The permits are around 90% of the amount requested by the group, Chairman Benardi Dharmawan told Reuters on Thursday

* The association is discussing with food and beverage companies if there is a need for more imports, he also said

* “By the end of 2019, the buffer stock was only enough for January and February,” Dharmawan said

* In December, a government official said Indonesia may allow for the import of up to 3.2 million tonnes of raw sugar for industrial use in 2020 (Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe; Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Tom Hogue)