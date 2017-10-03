Indonesia raw sugar consumption for food, beverages seen edging up in 2018

JAKARTA, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s raw sugar consumption for food and beverages is expected to climb to 3.35 million tonnes in 2018 from an estimated 3.2 million tonnes this year, an industry association said on Tuesday.

Despite the forecast increase, demand-growth is expected to slow, Indonesia Food and Beverage Association chairman Adhi S. Lukman told Reuters.

“I‘m optimistic that the food and beverage industry will still grow, though not as much as in previous years,” he said. (Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe; Writing by Fergus Jensen; Editing by Joseph Radford)