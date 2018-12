JAKARTA, Dec 21 (Reuters) -

* Indonesia sets raw sugar import quota of 2.83 million tonnes for industrial use in 2019, Trade Ministry official said on Friday.

* The quota will be reviewed every three months and adjusted if needed, said Oke Nurwan, director general of international trade.

* Indonesia has set raw sugar imports quota of 3.6 million tonnes for 2018, but only 2.7 million tonnes were imported, according to Nurwan. (Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)