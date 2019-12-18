Indonesia to increase purity levels for raw sugar imports -official

JAKARTA, Dec 18 (Reuters) -

* Indonesia is revising its sugar import rules to increase the purity levels for its raw sugar purchases from overseas, said Indrasari Wisnu Wardhana, the Trade Ministry’s foreign trade director general on Wednesday

* The ministry’s current rules say raw sugar must have an ICUMSA purity level of at least 1,200 to be considered for import, and Wardhana said this will be lowered to 600

* Lower ICUMSA levels indicates a higher sugar purity

* Wardhana said he has no timeline yet as to when the revision will be implemented

* Government officials have previously said that sugar exporters from India have asked for the rules to be revised since Indian producers no longer make the ICUMSA-1,200 sugar, local media in Indonesia has reported (Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe; Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Tom Hogue)