Indonesia to issue raw sugar import permits for 111,000 T -official

JAKARTA, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s trade ministry will issue raw sugar import permits for about 111,000 tonnes for household consumption, foreign trade director general Oke Nurwan said on Thursday.

The permit will be issued to five to six companies including state-owned sugar mills and a unit of the state food procurement agency, Nurwan said. The new permits will be valid through the end of 2018.

This year, the government had previously issued import permits for 900,000 tonnes of raw sugar for household use. (Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe Writing by Fransiska Nangoy Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)