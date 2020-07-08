Indonesian plantation firm PTPN to expand sugarcane plantation

JAKARTA, July 8 (Reuters) -

* Indonesian state owned plantation company PT Perkebunan Nusantara III (PTPN III) will add 60,000 to 70,000 hectares to its sugar plantation to meet domestic white sugar demand, PTPN CEO Mohammad Abdul Ghani told parliament on Wednesday.

* Abdul Ghani said the expansion will use state-owned forestry firm, Perhutani’s, concession area.

* “We’ll finalise with Perhutani about the organisation at the end of this year,” Abdul Ghani said.

* The size of the plantation stood at 62,583 hectares as of March, PTPN said in May.

* Indonesia is the world’s second biggest importer of sugar after China and has 443,569 hectares of sugarcane plantations as of 2019, official data showed. (Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe; Wrtiting by Fathin Ungku; editing by Louise Heavens)