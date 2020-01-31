Indonesia's 2019 white sugar output climbs, but misses target

JAKARTA, Jan 31 (Reuters) -

* Indonesia’s white sugar output in 2019 stood at 2.23 million tonnes, up 3% from 2018, Kasdi Subagyono, the director general of plantations at the agriculture ministry, told reporters on Friday.

* Last year’s white sugar output of 2.23 million tonnes increased from 2.17 million tonnes in 2018, but missed a target of 2.45 million tonnes.

* In 2019, Indonesia imported 495,000 tonnes of white sugar, down from 1.1 million a year earlier, Subagyono said.

* “Hopefully, we don’t need to import for household consumption (this year), because we want to increase production,” he said.

* White sugar production in 2020 is expected to come in at 2.46 million tonnes, Agriculture Minister Syahrul Yasin Limpo had said in November. (Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe, Writing by Fransiska Nangoy, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)