Indonesia wealth fund CEO says to focus on toll roads in review of $9.5 bln infra assets

JAKARTA, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s sovereign wealth fund will focus on investment in toll roads in its first review of $9.5 billion worth of infrastructure projects for its assets, its newly appointed chief executive said on Tuesday.

Ridha Wirakusumah told a news conference the first step for the fund will be to establish good governance.

Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati told the same virtual conference the president has mandated that the fund avoid the fate of Malaysia’s 1MDB fund by maintaining “credible and sound” governance. (Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo and Tabita Diela; Editing by Martin Petty)