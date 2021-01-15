Indonesia president says sovereign wealth fund to collect $20 bln within next 2 months

JAKARTA, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s soon-to-be launched sovereign wealth fund is targeting $20 billion in investment in the next few months, President Joko Widodo said.

“Maybe in the next two months, the target that comes into our sovereign wealth fund is ... about $20 billion,” he said at an annual meeting with financial players hosted by the country’s financial services authority (OJK).

The government is hoping to use the fund to invest in infrastructure projects as well as the planned relocation of the country’s capital. (Reporting by Maikel Jefriando and Tabita Diela; Writing by Stanley Widianto; Editing by Catherine Evans)