Indonesia sovereign fund to form up to $3.75 bln toll-road focused investment arm

JAKARTA, May 21 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s sovereigh wealth fund has signed an agreement with three other companies to form an up to $3.75 billion investment platform focusing on toll roads in the Southeast Asian country, the fund said in a statement on Friday.

The Indonesia Investment Authority (INA) said it agreed with Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ), APG Asset Management (APG) and a unit the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) to establish the investment platform, which will be the first for under the sovereign wealth fund since it’s February launch. (Reporting by Tabita Diela; Editing by Ed Davies)