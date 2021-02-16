Indonesian banker named CEO of country's new sovereign wealth fund -CNBC Indonesia

JAKARTA, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Indonesian President Joko Widodo has named the chief executive of Bank Permata, Ridha D.M. Wirakusumah, as the chief executive of the country’s new sovereign wealth fund, CNBC Indonesia reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

The president is due to formally announce the appointment to the public later today, the news outlet reported.

The president’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment, while a spokesman at the state-owned enterprises ministry declined to comment. (Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo, Maikel Jefriando and Tabita Diela Editing by Ed Davies)