JAKARTA, March 27 (Reuters) -

* Indonesia set reference price for cocoa beans at $2,228.03 per tonnes for April, within its threshold of 5 percent export tax, Trade Ministry said on Wednesday

* Export tax for cocoa beans has stayed at 5 percent since last July

* Palm oil exports for April will remain untaxed as reference price seen at $568.12 per tonne, below the threshold for its lowest export tax (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy, Bernadette Christina Munthe; Editing by Shreejay Sinha)