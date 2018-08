JAKARTA, Aug 27 (Reuters) -

* Indonesia will keep the export tax for cocoa beans at 5 percent and for crude palm oil (CPO) at zero in September, the trade ministry said on Monday.

* Export tax for cocoa has been set at 5 percent since July, while exports of CPO have not been taxed in over a year.

* The government estimated its reference price of palm oil to stay below a threshold of $750 per tonne and below $2,750 for cocoa beans.