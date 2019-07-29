Indonesia keeps crude palm oil, cocoa export taxes unchanged in August

JAKARTA, July 29 (Reuters) -

* Indonesia’s export taxes on crude palm oil will remain at zero for the month of August, while export taxes for cocoa beans will stay at 5%, according to Trade Ministry

* The Trade Ministry set July crude palm oil reference price (CPO) at $532.30 per tonne, Oke Nurwan, director general of international trade, said on Monday

* The CPO reference price dropped 1.9% from a month earlier and below the $750 per tonne threshold to collect export taxes and the $570 per tonne threshold to collect the export levy

* The cocoa export tax next month will be kept at 5%, as the reference price for August, at $2,469.64 per tonne, remain below the threshold for higher tax (Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe, Writing by Fransiska Nangoy, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)