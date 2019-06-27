Consumer Goods and Retail
June 27, 2019 / 11:26 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Indonesia keeps crude palm oil, cocoa export taxes unchanged in July

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, June 27 (Reuters) -

* Indonesia’s export taxes on crude palm oil will remain at zero for the month of July, while export taxes for cocoa beans will stay at 5%, according to Trade Ministry

* The ministry set July crude palm oil reference price (CPO) at $542.45 per tonne, below the $750 per tonne threshold to collect export taxes and the $570 per tonne threshold to collect the export levy

* The cocoa export tax next month will be kept at 5%, with the reference price set at $2,454.93 per tonne, the ministry document showed (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; editing by David Evans)

