Indonesia sets June palm export tax at zero, cocoa unchanged

JAKARTA, May 28 (Reuters) -

* Indonesia has set its crude palm oil export tax and a separate export levy at zero for June, the trade ministry said on Tuesday

* The ministry set the crude palm oil reference price (CPO) at $547.17 per tonne, below the $750 per tonne threshold to collect export taxes and the $570 per tonne threshold to collect the export levy

* The cocoa export tax for June will be kept at 5%, with the export reference price set at $2,327.27 per tonne for next month, the ministry said in a statement (Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe; Editing by Joseph Radford)