Consumer Goods and Retail
May 30, 2020 / 2:38 PM / Updated 4 hours ago

Indonesia sets export levy on crude palm oil at $55 per tonne

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, May 30 (Reuters) - Indonesia will charge a blanket export levy of $55 per tonne on crude palm oil (CPO) shipments from June 1, a Finance Ministry regulation showed on Saturday, as the government seeks to raise funds for a domestic biodiesel programme.

Indonesia, the world’s largest palm oil supplier, also set new tariffs for other refined palm oil products, ranging from $25 to $45 per tonne.

Previously, export levies were only charged when the government reference price for CPO exports reached $570 per tonne, increasing to a maximum of $50 per tonne when the price exceeded $619.

Indonesia wants to maintain its ambitious biodiesel programme to absorb excess palm oil supply and slash diesel fuel imports. (Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe; Writing by Tabita Diela and Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Helen Popper)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below