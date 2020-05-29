Indonesia imposes tariffs on some textile imports until 2022

JAKARTA, May 29 (Reuters) - Indonesia has imposed tariffs on imports of some textile products for the period until November 2022, according to a finance ministry regulation, in a bid to protect local producers from a surge of imports of fabrics, curtains and yarn.

“Safeguard duties” of up to 11,426 rupiah ($0.7799) per metre have been imposed for textile fabrics in three stages, and the tariff will be gradually lowered by Nov. 8, 2022, said the regulation signed on May 27 and made public on Friday.

Indonesia will also start imposing tariffs on imports of curtains and yarn during the same period.

The Southeast Asian country started an investigation in September last year on the request of the Indonesia Textile Association (API) after a surge in imports of woven fabrics, yarn and curtains.

Imports of textile fabrics rose by 74% between 2016 and 2018, the Trade Ministry said when launching the investigation. Indonesia imported 413,813 tonnes of fabrics in 2018, it said.

Imports of other textile products, such as some types of synthetic yarn doubled in three years to 2018, the ministry said.

A number of countries are exempted from the safeguard measures, including imports from South Korea and Hong Kong for synthetic yarn and curtains, as well as India and Vietnam for fabrics. ($1 = 14,650 rupiah) (Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe Editing by Fransiska Nangoy and Ed Davies)