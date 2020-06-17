Indonesia’s Timah sees 2020 refined tin sales falling 18.8% y/y

JAKARTA, June 17 (Reuters) - The world’s largest tin producer, PT Timah, is targeting refined tin sales of around 55,000 tonnes in 2020, finance director Wibisono said on Tuesday.

That compared with 2019 sales of 67,704 tonnes, company data showed.

Wibisono, who uses one name, said he hoped the global price of the metal will remain stable at around $17,000 per tonne for the rest of the year after falling to around $13,000 per tonne earlier this year. (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy Editing by Ed Davies)