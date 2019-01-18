Only 3 traders still active on Indonesian bourse -official

JAKARTA, Jan 18 (Reuters) -

* Only three of the 34 registered tin traders at Indonesia’s only tin-trading bourse were actively trading, the Indonesia Commodity & Derivatives Exchange (ICDX) said on Friday

* ICDX suspended trading in mid-October of tin ingots and tin ore whose origin was verified by state-owned metals assessor PT Surveyor Indonesia, amid a police investigation that was previously expected to continue until February

* Exports of tin, used for solder for electronic goods, had increased in December as traders were clearing stocks they had been unable to export for several months, ICDX director Megain Widjaja told reporters

* However, exports levels were still “not normal” as most traders were still shifting to other assessors to get certificates of origin, Widjaja added

* Indonesia is the world’s biggest exporter of the metal, and shipped 5,260.55 tonnes of tin in December, and 75,677.49 tonnes of the metal in 2018, down 3 percent from a year earlier (Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe Writing by Fergus Jensen Editing by Louise Heavens)