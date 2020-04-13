Basic Materials
April 13, 2020 / 10:47 AM / a minute ago

Indonesia's March refined tin exports slump over 20% y/y

2 Min Read

    JAKARTA, April 13 (Reuters) - Indonesia, the world's largest
tin exporter, shipped 4,539.19 tonnes of refined tin in March, a
20.9% decline from the same month a year ago, Trade Ministry
data showed on Monday.    
    On monthly basis, exports fell 39.2%.
            
    Indonesia's monthly refined tin exports:
 Month       Exports   M/M pct  Y/Y pct
            (tonnes)   change   change
 2020                           
 March      4,539.19   -39.2    -20.9
 February    7,464.18       +5      +34
 January     7,137.58      +69      +73
 2019                                  
 December    6,447.15      +40      +23
 November    4,614.24      -20      +32
 October     5,816.08      +11      +14
 September   5,225.26       -5      -41
 August      5,518.62      +26      -32
 July        4,397.40      -42      -33
 June        7,620.90      +13      +36
 May         6,759.26      +15      -46
 April       5,868.32       +2      +43
 March       5,735.68       +3       +5
 February    5,562.46      +35      -22
 January     4,115.41      -22       -9
 
 (Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe; Writing by Fathin
Ungku)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below