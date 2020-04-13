Indonesia's March refined tin exports slump over 20% y/y

JAKARTA, April 13 (Reuters) - Indonesia, the world's largest tin exporter, shipped 4,539.19 tonnes of refined tin in March, a 20.9% decline from the same month a year ago, Trade Ministry data showed on Monday. On monthly basis, exports fell 39.2%. Indonesia's monthly refined tin exports: Month Exports M/M pct Y/Y pct (tonnes) change change 2020 March 4,539.19 -39.2 -20.9 February 7,464.18 +5 +34 January 7,137.58 +69 +73 2019 December 6,447.15 +40 +23 November 4,614.24 -20 +32 October 5,816.08 +11 +14 September 5,225.26 -5 -41 August 5,518.62 +26 -32 July 4,397.40 -42 -33 June 7,620.90 +13 +36 May 6,759.26 +15 -46 April 5,868.32 +2 +43 March 5,735.68 +3 +5 February 5,562.46 +35 -22 January 4,115.41 -22 -9 (Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe; Writing by Fathin Ungku)