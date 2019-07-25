Indonesia's Timah set to double refined tin output -director

PANGKALPINANG, Indonesia, July 25 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s largest tin miner PT Timah expects to more than double its refined tin production this year but has started taking steps to slow down output, a senior company official said on Thursday.

Timah estimates output to reach around 70,000 tonnes this year, said Alwin Albar, operational director at Timah.

The increase follows a change in regulations last year that allowed the company to acquire output from illegal miners within their concessions.

“We are actually trying to hit the brakes amid this sluggish tin market,” Albar said in an interview in Pangkalpinang on Bangka Island.

Company data showed Timah produced 33,444 tonnes of refined tin in 2018.

Albar, who is also chairman of Indonesia’s tin exporters association (AETI), said he sees the current downturn in global tin prices as temporary and estimated that electric vehicles would boost future demand. (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy)