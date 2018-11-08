UPDATE 2-Indonesia tin exports slump on after bourse restricts trading

(Adds quotes from ICDX) By Bernadette Christina Munthe JAKARTA, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Indonesia's refined tin exports in October fell 42 percent from a month earlier to 5,109 tonnes, trade ministry data showed on Thursday, following the introduction of restrictions on some sales last month by the country's only tin-trading bourse. Exports from Indonesia, the world's biggest tin exporter, were down 33 percent from the same month last year, the data showed. The Indonesia Commodity & Derivatives Exchange (ICDX) suspended the trading in mid-October of tin ingots and tin ore whose origin was verified by state-owned metals assessor PT Surveyor Indonesia following a police report relating to the sale of minerals from sources without permits. PT Surveyor verified nearly 70 percent of the tin that passed through the bourse between January and October, the ICDX told Reuters last month. ICDX spokeswoman Omega Wati said on Thursday the suspension was still in place, and smelters were holding independent talks with another surveyor, Sucofindo, to provide tin verification services. ICDX was "waiting for certainty from the police," Wati said referring to the how long the restrictions would remain in place. "The export stoppage will continue until there is that clarity." As of Thursday, only 74 lots of the most active tin contract had been traded since the restrictions were imposed on Oct. 16, bourse data shows, although most of the trades occurred on a single day, and there were no trades during many sessions. A lot for the contract is equal to 5 tonnes of tin. "There's been no transactions yet in November," Wati told Reuters by text message. This compares to an average of 46 lots a day from Aug. 1 to Oct. 15. Indonesia's total shipments of refined tin, which is largely used in electronics, during the first 10 months of the year still rose 7.5 percent from a year earlier to 68,005 tonnes. In October, Singapore was Indonesia's biggest refined tin customer, taking 2,153 tonnes, followed by Japan with 910 tonnes and India with 450 tonnes. Month Exports (tonnes) M/M pct change Y/Y pct change 2018 October 5,109.23 -42 -33 September 8,854.30 10 18 August 8,082.46 23 25 July 6,575.80 17 6 June 5,608.82 -55 40 May 12,493.35 205 132 April 4,097.56 -25 -36 March 5,469.25 -24 -11 February 7,207.27 60 47 January 4,507.53 -36 -35 2017 December 7,056.41 -11 +17 November 7,924.69 +4 +62 October 7,629.23 +2 +17 September 7,503.39 +16 -3 August 6,480.78 +4 +20 July 6,205.87 +55 +87 June 4,004.86 -42 -48 May 6,989.43 +10 +30 April 6,377.59 +4 -8 March 6,142.55 +25 +126 February 4,911.47 -29 +9 January 6,963.71 +15 +180 2016 December 6,050.82 24 4 November 4,892.27 -25 86 October 6,530.18 -16 -32 September 7,743.87 44 21 August 5,378.57 62 n/a July 3,313.05 -57 -48 June 7,651.84 42 -8 May 5,377.89 -22 -14 April 6,910.78 154 36 March 2,718.54 -40 -61 February 4,505.46 81 -25 January 2,485.92 -57 -63 2017 TOTAL 78,189.97 +23 2016 TOTAL 63,559.19 -9.4 2015 TOTAL 70,153.65 -7.6 (Writing by Fergus Jensen; editing by Amrutha Gayathri and Richard Pullin)