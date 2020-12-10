Indonesia to raise 2021 excise tax on tobacco products by 12.5%

JAKARTA, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Indonesia will raise the excise tax on tobacco products by an average of 12.5% in 2021, as it balances a need to control smoking and to support for an industry that employs many workers and farmers, the country’s finance minister said on Thursday.

“We are trying to balance the health aspect with the economic condition generally that is impacted by COVID-19, especially for workers and farmers,” Sri Mulyani Indrawati told a virtual news conference.

The increase was smaller than the 23% average excise tax hike for tobacco products this year. (Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo and Maikel Jefriando Editing by Ed Davies)