Indonesia relaxes rules to boost car exports

JAKARTA, Feb 12 (Reuters) -
* Indonesia has simplified administrative rules for completely build-up (CBU) car exports as part of the efforts to improve efficiency and boost exports.
* The rules, issued on February 1, allow companies to reduce administrative costs by 19 percent a year, Finance Minister Sri Mulyani told reporters.
* CBU exporters can now directly send their products to customs area before applying for export declaration documents.
* Changes in the documents can be made up to three days prior to shipping date.
* The country targets exports of 400,000 CBU cars this year, up from 264,553 in 2018.
* Indonesia exports CBU cars to the Philippines, Saudi Arabia, and Vietnam. (Reporting by Cindy Silviana; Writing by Tabita Diela; Editing by Nick Macfie)