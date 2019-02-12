Indonesia relaxes rules to boost car exports

JAKARTA, Feb 12 (Reuters) -

* Indonesia has simplified administrative rules for completely build-up (CBU) car exports as part of the efforts to improve efficiency and boost exports.

* The rules, issued on February 1, allow companies to reduce administrative costs by 19 percent a year, Finance Minister Sri Mulyani told reporters.

* CBU exporters can now directly send their products to customs area before applying for export declaration documents.

* Changes in the documents can be made up to three days prior to shipping date.

* The country targets exports of 400,000 CBU cars this year, up from 264,553 in 2018.

* Indonesia exports CBU cars to the Philippines, Saudi Arabia, and Vietnam. (Reporting by Cindy Silviana; Writing by Tabita Diela; Editing by Nick Macfie)