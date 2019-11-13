Indonesia begins safeguard investigation into fructose syrup from China, Philippines

JAKARTA, Nov 13 (Reuters) -

* The Indonesia Trade Security Committee has begun a safeguard investigation into a jump in imports of fructose syrup, mainly from China and the Philippines, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

* The investigation was based on a request by PT Associated British Budi, a unit of PT Budi Starch & Sweetener, it said.

* It requested feedback from all related parties within the next 15 days. (Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe Writing by Gayatri Suroyo Editing by Louise Heavens)