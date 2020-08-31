Indonesia tightens rules on sneakers, bicycles as imports surge

JAKARTA, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Indonesia is tightening import rules for some consumer products including sport footwear, bicycles and air conditioning electronics, its trade ministry said, after a surge in imports in May and June.

Import permits will be required and tighter document controls put in place over the importation of 11 types of products, after overseas purchases rose significantly in those months.

“Import growth of some of these goods even exceeded 70%. Thus, the trade ministry needs to control imports of those goods,” trade minister, Agus Suparmanto, said in a statement released late on Sunday.

The new rules could affect imports of hundreds of millions of dollars worth of goods.

According to data from the country’s statistics agency, the combined total import value of the 11 types of products that will be subject to the new regulation was $332.2 million in January-June this year.

Imports in June alone were $48.5 million, up from May’s imports of $25.7 million.

The new rules will also regulate which entry point into Indonesia would allow imports of those goods, the statement said. The new rules took effect on Aug. 28.

The ministry did not say why those imports had increased sharply. However, cycling for exercise has become more popular in the capital Jakarta while coronavirus-related restrictions have been in place.

Separately, Indonesia’s finance ministry last week said it would impose a 19% to 21% duty on incoming shipments of ceramic tiles from India and Vietnam from Aug. 31 due to rising imports. (Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe, Fransiska Nangoy; Additional reporting Tabita Diela; Editing by Martin Petty)