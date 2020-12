JAKARTA, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s non-oil and gas exports are estimated at $135 billion this year, minister of trade Agus Suparmanto told a virtual press conference.

“This is a contraction from an earlier target of $160 billion,” Agus said, adding trade was impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. (Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe; Writing by Fathin Ungku; Editing by Mark Potter)