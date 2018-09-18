UPDATE 1-Indonesia to require FX conversion, holding time for some export revenue

(Adds details, rupiah reaction)

JAKARTA, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Indonesia has issued a regulation requiring exporters of some natural commodities to only use letters of credit issued by Indonesian banks or branches of foreign ones in the country, the trade minister said on Tuesday.

Enggartiasto Lukita also told reporters that exporters of commodities, such as palm oil and coal, will also be required to keep half of their proceeds onshore for a minimum of six months and convert them to rupiah, in a policy aimed at supporting the local currency.

The rupiah has fallen about 9 percent against the dollar this year amid stress in emerging market assets.

The conversion requirement will be regulated in a separate rules by the Finance Ministry or by the central bank, a Trade Ministry official said.

The regulation on letters of credit will take effect in 30 days after it was ratified on Sept. 7. It will provide for some exemptions for certain export contracts, but exporters who fail to fulfill the requirement may lose their export permits, the Trade Ministry said.

Indonesia’s central bank and government have taken or unveiled a series of moves in a bid to support the rupiah. Since mid-May, Bank Indonesia has raised its benchmark interest rate by 125 basis points. President Joko Widodo has announced steps to cut imports, in a bid to contain the current account deficit.

On Tuesday, the rupiah strengthened to 14,875 per dollar from 14,915 before the announcement of the regulation on letters of credit and foreign-exchange conversions.

Earlier on Tuesday, amid renewed pressure due to Sino-U.S. trade tension, the rupiah hit 14,930 per dollar, near its weakest level since 1998. (Reporting by Bernadette Chrisitina Munthe; Additional reporting and writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Richard Borsuk)