Indonesia revises trade rules to control tyre imports

JAKARTA, Feb 25 (Reuters) -

* Indonesia has revised a regulation on tyre imports to “suppress the surge” in inbound tyre trade, its trade ministry said in a statement on Monday.

* The new regulation stated that imports of tyres intended for general trade can only be done through bonded logistic centres.

* The regulation is applied to shipments that arrived at Indonesian ports after March 1.

* “The Trade Ministry is committed to support industrial development, create healthy business competition and increase competitiveness of national tyre products,” ministry official Oke Nurwan said in the statement.

* Separately, Nurwan told reporters that the new rule is part of the government’s effort to reduce the trade deficit in Indonesia. (Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe Writing by Fransiska Nangoy Editing by David Goodman)