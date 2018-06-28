Indonesia shuts Bali airport on Friday due to ash from volcano

JAKARTA, June 29 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s airport on Bali will be shut on Friday until 7 pm local time due to the impact of volcanic ash from an eruption at Mount Agung on the resort island, the airport operator Angkasa Pura and the country’s disaster agency said. An eruption at the volcano had caused an ash column of 2,500 metres, Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, a spokesman for Indonesia’s disaster mitigation agency said in a statement. (Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe; writing by Ed Davies; editing by Richard Pullin)