FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Industrials
June 28, 2018 / 11:45 PM / in 2 hours

Indonesia shuts Bali airport on Friday due to ash from volcano

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, June 29 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s airport on Bali will be shut on Friday until 7 pm local time due to the impact of volcanic ash from an eruption at Mount Agung on the resort island, the airport operator Angkasa Pura and the country’s disaster agency said. An eruption at the volcano had caused an ash column of 2,500 metres, Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, a spokesman for Indonesia’s disaster mitigation agency said in a statement. (Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe; writing by Ed Davies; editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.