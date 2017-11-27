FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia extends Bali airport closure due to volcanic ash
November 27, 2017 / 11:16 PM / in 2 hours

Indonesia extends Bali airport closure due to volcanic ash

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s transportation ministry said on Tuesday it will extend the closure of Bali’s I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport for a further 24 hours because of ash from the eruption of the island’s Mount Agung volcano.

A report from local aviation navigation authorities showed that “aircraft flight channels are covered with volcanic ash” the ministry said in a statement.

The closure is due to end 7 am local time on November 29. A separate notice showed Lombok airport had been reopened, after an earlier closure overnight due to the eruption. (Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe; Writing by Fergus Jensen; Editing by Eric Meijer)

