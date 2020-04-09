Consumer Goods and Retail
April 9, 2020 / 3:42 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Indonesia's Q1 wheat flour consumption up 2.2% y/y - association

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, April 9 (Reuters) -

* Indonesia consumed 1.71 million tonnes of wheat flour in the first quarter of 2020, up 2.2% from a year earlier, data from Indonesian Flour Mills Association, showed on Thursday

* Consumption in the first quarter was equivalent to 2.19 million tonnes of wheat grain, the data showed.

* In 2019, Indonesia, a major wheat grain importer, consumed 6.63 million tonnes of wheat flour, the group said, equivalent to 8.5 million tonnes of grain. (Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below