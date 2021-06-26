Indonesia reports record 21,095 coronavirus cases – health ministry

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia recorded its biggest daily increase in coronavirus cases on Saturday with 21,095 cases, taking the total tally to 2,093,962, according to data from the country’s health ministry.
The data showed 358 new deaths overnight, taking the total to 56,729.
Indonesia has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths from COVID-19 in Southeast Asia.
Reporting by Agustinus Beo Da Costa; Writing by Kate Lamb; Editing by William Mallard
