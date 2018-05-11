India's Indostar Capital Finance's $274 mln IPO subscribed over 6 times

May 11 (Reuters) - Indian non-banking finance firm Indostar Capital Finance Ltd’s initial public offering (IPO) of shares to raise 18.44 billion rupees ($274.01 million) was subscribed more than six times, according to the latest data on Friday, the last day of the sale.

Investors bid for about 151.9 million shares, or 6.73 times the 22.6 million shares on offer, data as of 1230 GMT showed here.

Indostar Capital was selling new shares to raise 7 billion rupees, while its shareholders were selling 20 million shares.

Anchor investors have already subscribed to 5.53 billion rupees worth of shares as part of the sale.

JM Financial, Kotak Mahindra Capital, Morgan Stanley India Co, Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Ltd and Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) are managing the IPO.