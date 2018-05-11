FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 11, 2018 / 12:47 PM / Updated an hour ago

India's Indostar Capital Finance's $274 mln IPO subscribed over 6 times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) - Indian non-banking finance firm Indostar Capital Finance Ltd’s initial public offering (IPO) of shares to raise 18.44 billion rupees ($274.01 million) was subscribed more than six times, according to the latest data on Friday, the last day of the sale.

Investors bid for about 151.9 million shares, or 6.73 times the 22.6 million shares on offer, data as of 1230 GMT showed here.

Indostar Capital was selling new shares to raise 7 billion rupees, while its shareholders were selling 20 million shares.

Anchor investors have already subscribed to 5.53 billion rupees worth of shares as part of the sale.

JM Financial, Kotak Mahindra Capital, Morgan Stanley India Co, Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Ltd and Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) are managing the IPO.

$1 = 67.2975 Indian rupees Reporting by Jessica Kuruthukulangara in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
