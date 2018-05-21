FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 21, 2018 / 4:39 AM / Updated 40 minutes ago

India's Indostar Capital Finance rises 6.1 pct on market debut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 21 (Reuters) - Shares of Indostar Capital Finance Ltd rose as much as 6.08 percent on their trading debut on Monday after the non-banking finance firm’s initial public offering raised 18.44 billion rupees ($270.65 million).

The stock was trading at 596.4 rupees, as of 0434 GMT, compared with the IPO issue price of 572 rupees.

The IPO was subscribed more than six times on the last day of sale earlier in the month.

$1 = 68.1325 Indian rupees Reporting By Arnab Paul in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

