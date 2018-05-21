India's Indostar Capital Finance rises 6.1 pct on market debut

May 21 (Reuters) - Shares of Indostar Capital Finance Ltd rose as much as 6.08 percent on their trading debut on Monday after the non-banking finance firm’s initial public offering raised 18.44 billion rupees ($270.65 million).

The stock was trading at 596.4 rupees, as of 0434 GMT, compared with the IPO issue price of 572 rupees.

The IPO was subscribed more than six times on the last day of sale earlier in the month.