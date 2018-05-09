FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 9, 2018 / 9:21 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

MOVES-Indosuez names new head for markets, investment & structuring in Singapore

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - Crédit Agricole Group’s Indosuez Wealth Management on Wednesday said it has appointed Julien Collin as head of markets, investment & structuring (MIS) in Singapore.

Collin will be responsible for providing global asset allocation advice, investment solutions and recommendations dedicated to ultra-high net worth clients, Indosuez said in a statement.

He will report to Pierre Masclet and to Arjan de Boer, head of markets, investment & structuring, based in Hong Kong.

Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair

