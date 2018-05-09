MOVES-Indosuez names new head for markets, investment & structuring in Singapore

May 9 (Reuters) - Crédit Agricole Group’s Indosuez Wealth Management on Wednesday said it has appointed Julien Collin as head of markets, investment & structuring (MIS) in Singapore.

Collin will be responsible for providing global asset allocation advice, investment solutions and recommendations dedicated to ultra-high net worth clients, Indosuez said in a statement.

He will report to Pierre Masclet and to Arjan de Boer, head of markets, investment & structuring, based in Hong Kong.